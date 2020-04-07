B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for their daily COVID-19 briefing at the B.C. legislature, April 3, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (April 7).

The province has recorded 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, Henry said – none in Interior Health, Island Health and Northern Health. Three of the new deaths were in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was in Fraser Health. This brings B.C’s total fatalities to 43, one of whom was a health care worker.

There are currently 138 people in hospital and 66 in ICU. There are currently 4,549 empty hospital beds in B.C., with overall capacity at 58.1 per cent and 50.9 in critical care or ICU beds.

Henry said 805 people have recovered out of a total 1,291 case, for a rate of 62 per cent. B.C. has 21 care facilities with outbreaks, with 132 cases among residents and 81 among staff.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data suggests Tuesday’s new cases mark a multi-week low in new cases in the province.

However, with the holiday long weekend coming up, Health Minister Adrian Dix issued a warning: “Let’s bend the curve, not bend the rules.”

Henry said that despite a flattening curve, it will be a long road to normalcy for B.C.

“We’re in for a bit of a ride,” she said, noting the situation will not go back to normal until there is either a vaccine or until enough people have immunity to the virus. The latter is not something B.C’s health officials want, as it would indicate a high number of infections.

There is good news ahead, however, for the summer months.

“We will have a period of time where this will wane… allowing us to come back to some of the [normal] activities,” Henry said.

The cases, by health authority: 603 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 458 in Fraser Health, 79 in Island Health, 128 in Interior Health and 23 in Northern Health.

More to come.

