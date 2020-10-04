Alberni District Secondary School is located on Roger Street in Port Alberni. (GOOGLE)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Alberni District Secondary School

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Island Health has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) in Port Alberni.

School District 70 (Pacific Rim) announced on Sunday, Oct. 4 that someone at ADSS has tested positive for COVID-19. The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22. The exposure is also listed on Island Health’s website.

Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate. Phone calls are being made to staff and students that Island Health has identified as close contacts who need to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

Neither Island Health nor SD70 have said whether this confirmed case is a student or a staff member.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter, continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” said SD70 superintendent Greg Smyth in a notice to parents.

Due to privacy reasons, Island Health and SD70 are not able to give any further information.

“We know this message can cause a variety of feelings and reactions within the school community and your family,” said Smyth. “We also recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on the mental health and well-being of families. Your principal and vice principal, as well as the resources of the district are available to support you. Please do not hesitate to reach out.”

Coronavirus

