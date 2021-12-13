COVID-19 exposures reported at three Alberni Valley schools

Several schools in the Alberni Valley have recorded COVID-19 exposures since the end of November.

John Howitt Elementary School, Alberni Elementary school and Alberni District Secondary school are all listed on Island Health’s COVID-19 in schools page. The dates of exposure were Nov. 24, 25 and 26 at John Howitt, Nov. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and Dec. 1, 2 and 6 at Alberni Elementary and Nov 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and Dec. 1 and 2 at ADSS.

A number of COVID-19 cases on the Island have been linked to a church conference for youth that took place in Courtenay over the Nov. 19-21 weekend. In the days following the event, reports started surfacing on Northgate Church’s Facebook page about participants reporting that they had tested positive. Some youth in Port Alberni attended this conference.

On Dec. 11, Northgate Church posted an apology on their website.

“Our heart was always to build community; not divide, arouse fear, anger, or sickness within the community,” the update said. “This was never our desire and have been deeply grieved at the outcome.”

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the Alberni-Clayoquot region increased from 20 cases during the week of Nov. 21-27 to 25 cases during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

The North Island and Cowichan Valley are the Island’s “hot spots” in terms of case numbers.

