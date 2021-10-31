A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Chartwell Malaspina’s Humminbird unit. (News Bulletin file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo seniors’ care facility

Island Health says outbreak contained to one unit at Chartwell Malaspina

A Nanaimo seniors’ care facility has another outbreak of COVID-19.

Island Health declared the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre’s Hummingbird Unit on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The health authority said in an information bulletin that two staff members and one resident have tested positive for the virus and “the origin of the outbreak is still under investigation.”

Residents and staff have been isolated to the unit and visitation, admissions and transfers have stopped, Island Health noted. As well, enhanced cleaning protocols are in place and there is expanded use of personal protective equipment.

The health authority says it is in “ongoing” communication with residents and their families as well as staff members.

“Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities,” the bulletin noted.

Chartwell Malaspina also had a COVID-19 outbreak spanning late December and January.

At last count on the Island, there were 520 active COVID-19 cases, 324 of those cases on the central Island.

