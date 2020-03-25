The Tseshaht First Nation administration building is currently closed. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

The Tseshaht First Nation in the Alberni Valley has declared a state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency, announced on Friday, March 20, will remain in effect until at least June 30, 2020, and may be extended.

Tseshaht has closed all its public buildings including its administration building, Haahuupayak School and the Tseshaht Daycare. All playgrounds are closed.

Access to the Tseshaht Cemetery and Paper Mill Dam Park is being restricted to groups of two only.

The Tseshaht Market and Orange Bridge Cannabis store are reducing their hours and implementing physical distancing.

More to come.

Coronavirus

