Cowichan flood: Evacuation order rescinded, state of emergency continues

Recovery efforts underway, with waters receding in most areas

A mudslide prompted Emcon Services Inc. to close Allenby Road between Miller and Boys Roads in Duncan on Monday. (Emcon Services photo/Twitter)

Flood waters have subsided in most areas of the Cowichan region, but many residents remain displaced.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District announced Tuesday evening the State of Local Emergency declared on Monday continues. It applies to areas of the CVRD, the Municipality of North Cowichan, City of Duncan, Cowichan Tribes, Halalt First Nation and Penelakut Tribe.

However, an evacuation order for the Riverside Campground on Allenby Road south of Duncan has been rescinded and an evacuation alert for the Meadow Glen Apartments on Canada Avenue is also cancelled.

The emergency reception centre for evacuated and flood-affected residents in the region continued Tuesday evening at the Cowichan Community Centre.

Approximately 215 people have checked in and utilized the reception centre since it was established on Monday. About 30 people accessed group lodging on Monday night and at least 19 evacuees registered for lodging Tuesday.

The CVRD warns residents in low-lying areas, particularly those prone to flooding, should be prepared to evacuate at any time. Additional evacuation orders will be posted to the Alertable network and door-to-door notifications will be completed in affected areas.

Residents can also check the CVRD website for up-to-date information on evacuation alerts and orders.

