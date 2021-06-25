Donna Jack holds a picture of her son Thomas Jimmy, who died of a drug overdose in May. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Donna Jack holds a picture of her son Thomas Jimmy, who died of a drug overdose in May. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Cowichan mother wants answers to son’s apparent overdose death

Mom says Thomas Jimmy died after smoking cannabis, unaware it was laced with fentanyl

Donna Jack wants justice after the death by drug overdose of her son in Duncan on May 27.

Jack said her son, Thomas Jimmy, was smoking what she was told was cannabis that was laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl when he died instantly.

She claimed Jimmy would sometimes smoke cannabis, but took no other drugs other than a few coolers from time to time, and likely wasn’t aware he was smoking fentanyl with his cannabis.

Jack said the RCMP have told her that they decided against pressing charges against the person alleged to have supplied the fentanyl-based cannabis to Jimmy.

She said the woman responsible sold Jimmy $5 worth of the laced cannabis, but smoked some of it with him, so the police told her that it wasn’t a criminal offence as a result.

“I’m heartbroken about the loss of my son,” Jack said.

“He was friendly and outgoing and there 192 people at his funeral, so that gives you an idea of just how popular he was in the community. This person [who supplied the drugs] should be charged and prosecuted for taking the life of my son Thomas.”

Island District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau couldn’t talk about the particular details of the case as it is still under investigation, but said there was no suggestion of foul play in relation to Jimmy’s death at this stage of the investigation.

But he said the RCMP are still waiting for the final report on the case from the BC Coroner’s Office.

“The death appears to be from a drug overdose, but the coroner’s office will make that final determination,” Manseau said.

“But any new information that comes up in the future could further the investigation so if anyone has any new information, they should give it to the RCMP.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

opioid deaths

Previous story
Roadwork set to close Pacific Rim connector from 8 p.m to 2 a.m. starting July 6

Just Posted

The fishing vessel Sunderoey, one of two freezer trawlers owned by Independent Seafood Canada Corporation, is docked at Berth 1 at Port Alberni Terminals on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Two treated in ammonia leak aboard ship in Alberni harbour

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. (GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO)
Guards’ timelines show gaps in care of jailed B.C. teen

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni