CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Two unions representing workers at Canadian Pacific Railway workers have served strike notice, after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the IBEW System Council No. 11 said Saturday their members intend to begin job action if the two sides don’t work out a deal as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

The isn’t the first time the unions have served strike notice in this feud. Notice was given last month, but a new deal was reached in time to avoid job action. But that deal did not last long.

“CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago,” TCRC president Doug Finnson said in a statement online. “The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees.”

The unions’ main concerns in the dispute are fatigue and labour policy relations and management practices.

Almost 100 per cent of their members who voted on the latest offer rejected it, with turnouts ranging from 77 to 89 per cent.

A statement on CP Rail’s website said the company will continue to meet with the unions in the hopes of reaching a deal.

“CP has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to ensure a smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations.”


