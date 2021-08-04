Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan ��� Western News)

Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan ��� Western News)

Crew battling small wildfire in Chemainus River Provincial Park

Crews are working to knock down 0.3 hectare blaze between Chemainus and Cowichan Lake

A wildfire has broken out in the Chemainus River Provincial Park in the backcountry between Chemainus and Lake Cowichan near Big Sicker Mountain.

The fire was reported to the B.C. Wildfire Service just before noon on August 4. As of 2:30 pm, the fire is 0.3 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire Service has an officer, an initial attack crew and a helicopter fighting the fire. They are also being supported by the North Cowichan Fire Department.

There is no word on how the fire started, but there is no threat to structures at this time. The B.C. Wildfire Service requested that the public visit the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard for more information.

Previous story
Ontario woman, 74, found floating in water near Parksville Community Park
Next story
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases as infections reach a two-month high

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA has seen an increase in abandoned roosters ever since backyard chicken coops were approved, and people began hatching their own chicken eggs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Chickens dumped in bush mean fowl play for BC SPCA

From left to right: 2021 Men’s Club Champion Vito Caldarulo, Men’s Club Captain Gerry Fagan, and runner-up Mike Buffie. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Caldarulo wins Championship in sudden death playoff

Musician and instructor Sevilya Hendrickx assists a student with finger placement on the electric piano at the Vancouver Island Conservatory in Port Alberni. Hendrickx is offering summer classes for youth at her Redford Street business. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New Vancouver Island Conservatory offers music lessons for kids

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s first original song became an overnight TikTok sensation after she posted a 45-second clip on the social media site. She released her song in early July and it has already been streamed 1.5 million times. (MICAH SUAREZ PHOTO)
Vancouver Island singer’s new song becomes TikTok sensation