Chris Pys

Crowdfunding page created for Merville victim of fatal hit-and-run

A GoFundMe page for the victim of the fatal hit-and-run on Highway 19 at the Jubilee Parkway has raised more than $30,000 for his family.

Chris Pys, 39, of Merville, was identified as the victim of the accident, which occurred in the early morning of April 2, while on his way to work as a faller.

According to the page, Pys, a husband and father of two, “lived for his family, his farm and his friends. Chris dedicated his life to those three things.”

He is described as having “a larger than life personality. He was the first person to jump in and lend a hand whenever anyone needed it, or join on a random adventure. Chris was the rock of his family and his friends. This loss is immeasurable.”

As Pys did not have life insurance, the page was created to ease the financial burden on his family.

The goal was to raise $15,000; as of Monday morning, the campaign had reached $32,535.

The female driver of a Toyota pickup involved in the incident was arrested later that same day.

To donate to the page, visit www.gofundme.com/5cmkzeo.

