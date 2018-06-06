Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

A dead female killer whale was lifted out of the water for a necropsy near Dundas Island. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

On May 30, a young female killer whale washed up on the shore of Dundas Island.

Lara Sloan of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said the initial necropsy revealed no obvious cause of death and no physical trauma.

READ MORE: Northern resident killer whale numbers reach record high

Dr. Steven Raverty, the marine mammal expert veterinarian pathologist for the province, performed the necropsy. He sent samples away for DNA analysis to determine whether the killer whale was a northern or southern resident. More testing for the young whale’s cause of death will be done with collected samples, and marine researchers hope to find results in the next few weeks.

Sloan said DFO normally gets two or three reports of dead killer whales found in the Pacific region each year.

READ MORE: Orca found at Copper Day was a northern resident: DFO


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Why don’t more women run for local government?
Next story
B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Just Posted

Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Championship games will be June 7 at Alberni District Secondary School gym

EDITORIAL: Alberni merchants ask for change Uptown

Merchants on Third Avenue last week asked the City of Port Alberni… Continue reading

Chronic offenders continue to plague Port Alberni

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit identifed seven chronic offenders in a four-day period

Small flight made it out for men’s golf at Alberni Golf Course

Another Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club is in the books

Days With the Arts opens Alberni art studios to the public

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Surfrider Pacific Rim: On protecting Canada’s Oceans this World Oceans Day

Canada boasts the longest coastline in the world, and as a developed… Continue reading

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut leading to layoffs, industry association says

Most Read