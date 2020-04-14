This deer died shortly after slamming through the glass door of a Clearwater liquor store. (Contributed)

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Clearwater’s BC Liquor Store was the victim of a break and enter from an unusual culprit this week.

On April 13 at about 3:35 p.m. a deer roaming the parking lot got spooked and ran full speed through the locked glass door, according to Clearwater RCMP Sgt. Grant Simpson.

The deer broke its neck and died roughly 10 minutes after the incident.

Graphic warning: This video contains images that may be sensitive to some viewers.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks
Next story
BC Ferries postpones direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association announces year-end awards via video

Rink closure, COVID-19 made for ‘extraordinary’ minor hockey season: AVMHA president

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

Port Alberni fire crews contain small wildfire on Scott Kenny Trail

RCMP investigating to determine if fire was set maliciously

City of Port Alberni cuts $800K from projected budget due to COVID-19 effects

Expected tax increase now sits at 1% for 2020 if budget is approved

Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition as of Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

BC Ferries postpones direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Vancouver Island ferry travel lower on Easter long weekend than during the first weekend in April

BC Ferries spokesperson says Island routes saw a 14% reduction in passengers, compared to April 3-5

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Most Read