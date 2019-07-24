Oscar Arfmann began his trial in May for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. The case now goes to closing arguments on Aug. 1 and 2. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

  • Jul. 24, 2019 10:31 a.m.
  • News

The man accused of killing Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson in 2017 was expected to testify Monday morning during his trial, but his lawyer informed the court that due to a “change in instruction,” the defence would be calling no witnesses.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters informed the court that the case will now be remanded until Aug. 1 and 2 for closing arguments. Oscar Arfmann has been on trial since May for the November 2017 fatal shooting of Davidson, a long-time Abbotsford Police Department officer.

Outside the courtroom, Peters told reporters that Oscar Arfmann informed him over the weekend that he no longer would be taking the stand.

Peters said he could not elaborate on the reasons that Arfmann changed his mind about testifying.

To convict Arfmann, the judge must be persuaded beyond a reasonable doubt that the Crown proved Arfmann killed Davidson, regardless of the lack of evidence by the defence.

With no other witnesses set to testify for the defence, the case now proceeds to closing arguments. The Crown will present its arguments first, and the defence will respond.

The judge will then render a verdict. She could decide to do so at the end of closing arguments, or set another date to do so.

Peters said he could not get into detail about what he plans to present during his closing arguments.

The judge-only trial began May 27 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

READ MORE: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

READ MORE: Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop shows man with a gun

signoff

 

Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

Previous story
Pamela Anderson to join Sea Shepherd during protest at fish farm near Campbell River
Next story
Students, parents jump to suspended Cumberland teacher’s defence

Just Posted

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP had sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Frederickson leads the day in Alberni Golf Course men’s golf action

Next Sunday will be an open day

ARTS AROUND: Back Porch Banjo plays Teas on the Terrace at Rollin Art Centre

The Rollin Art Centre’s first Sunday tea of the summer happens July 28

Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Students, parents jump to suspended Cumberland teacher’s defence

Many comments on social media describe David Munro as favourite teacher

Pamela Anderson to join Sea Shepherd during protest at fish farm near Campbell River

RV Martin Sheen to hold demonstration on Saturday at Cermaq-owned farm

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Nanaimo is the next stop on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Episode will air on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on CTV

Most Read