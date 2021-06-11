Clayton Eheler was convicted of cocaine trafficking in June 2018 and sentenced to eight years, 144 days jail on Nov. 19, 2019. He was released on bail in October 2020 pending an appeal. (Facebook)

Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

B.C.’s director of civil forfeiture is looking to keep almost $140,000 seized from Chilliwack drug dealer Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law as the proceeds of crime.

On May 8, 2015, Raymond Francis Morrissey was tracked by the province’s gang unit – the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) – travelling in a Honda Accord on the Alaska Highway toward Fort St. John.

That night, Morrissey met in a rural area with two men in a Honda sedan “consistent with drug trafficking.”

The CFSEU pulled over both vehicles. In the Honda sedan they found five cellphones, 1.8 kilograms of crack cocaine, and 1.6 kilograms of powdered cocaine.

In Morrissey’s vehicle, officers seized two cellphones, $137,870 in bundles in the trunk and $1,165 from Morrissey himself.

“The money was bundled or packaged in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices.”

Six months prior to the seizures, in November 2014, Eheler and Mathew Jordan Thiessen were caught processing nine kilograms of cocaine in a Brett Avenue apartment. After a long, drawn out trial, they were both found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Two more nabbed in Fraser Valley drug syndicate

READ MORE: Eight years in jail for high-level Chilliwack drug dealer

During that investigation, officers also located documents in Morrissey’s name, a money counting machine, cutting agents, a hydraulic press, and various items used for drug trafficking, some of which had Morrissey’s fingerprints.

The director of civil forfeiture can seek to seize property deemed to be the the proceeds of unlawful activity. Specifically, the civil forfeiture action filed on BC Supreme Court on June 1 identifies the unlawful activity as: possession for the purpose of trafficking controlled substances; possession of the proceeds of crime; and failure to declare taxable income.

Morrissey has not yet filed a response to the civil claim.

As for Eheler, he was convicted of cocaine trafficking and sentenced to nine years in prison in November 2019.

He is, however, now out of jail as he was granted bail in the B.C. Court of Appeal on Oct. 8, 2020 in part because Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten accepted defence submissions that his health is at risk in the correctional facility where he was housed.

Eheler tested positive for COVID-19 but did recover. He also suffers from severe sleep apnea and says he is not given access to medical equipment he needs.

DeWitt-Van Oosten agreed to release Eheler on a $100,000 promise to pay with a $25,000 cash deposit paid by his father. His former common-law partner is also acting as a surety.

Part of the conditions include Eheler living in Chilliwack with his father where he will be subject to electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Eheler has an extensive criminal record with more than 40 convictions dating back to 1995. He has connections to the Hells Angels and is a former associate of the Bacon Brothers.

• READ MORE: IHIT confirms identity of Chilliwack’s second homicide victim of the year

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cocainecocaine bustgang leaderlawsuit

 

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)

Previous story
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations
Next story
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

Just Posted

Ron MacDonald fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Sept. 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Finding ‘comfortable’ indigenous monitor tough task in Tofino-area shooting death

Julian Jones case hampered by difficulty finding a civilian comfortable with privacy protocols

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni’s food hub still growing a year later

The Dock hopes to open a retail store on Alberni’s busy waterfront

Shanna Ramm of Mosaic is the first person to graduate with a Bachelor of Disability Management from Pacific Coast University-Workplace Health Sciences. Her convocation took place virtually on Dec. 1, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2021: Pacific Coast University celebrates with milestones

Alberni institution earns $6M return-to-work grant from province

The front entrance of West Coast General Hospital features a roundabout and a garden. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: West Coast General Hospital sees changing of the guard

New doctors are establishing practices in Port Alberni

New building developments, such as this one on Anderson Avenue, are popping up all over the Alberni Valley as the housing market continues to heat up. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni faces unique challenges with housing

Island city seen as one of the most desirable for homebuyers, but where does that leave residents

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Most Read