Once British Columbians have received their vaccine, they should resist the urge to post photos of their vaccination card online, the Better Business Bureau warns. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

Once British Columbians have received their vaccine, they should resist the urge to post photos of their vaccination card online, the Better Business Bureau warns. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

Don’t post photos of vaccination cards on social media, BBB advises

Better Business Bureau says sharing sensitive information online could have serious consequences

The Better Business Bureau is asking B.C. residents to avoid sharing photos of their COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

The bureau says once residents receive vaccine, they can ask for a physical copy of their official record to keep with them.

While the full vaccination record is to be stored on an online provincial database, the vaccine card will have details including the person’s name and date of birth, as well as the manufacturer and batch number of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the date on which the vaccination was received, BBB said in a release issued Monday (Feb. 1).

“Better Business Bureau serving Mainland BC (BBB) is encouraging the public to avoid sharing photos of their vaccination card on social media. The data may seem harmless, but the self-identifying information on the card not only makes you vulnerable to identity theft, but can also help scammers create phony version (of the card),” the release notes.

SEE ALSO: B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

The release says that, recently, scammers were caught selling fake vaccination cards in Europe, on eBay and TikTok, while falsely claiming that part of the proceeds were being used to support charities.

The BBB said it has not yet received any local reports of this type of fraud, but warns “it is only a matter of time before similar cons come to Canada.”

“In the excitement to share the good news about being vaccinated and encourage others to do the same, we must still keep in mind that not everyone on social media is trustworthy,” said BBB manager of public relations Karla Laird said in the release.

“If your social media privacy settings are not set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use. Scammers and fraudsters are quick to see opportunities where they can turn innocent information-sharing into schemes that take advantage of others.”

Additionally, BBB warns residents to be wary of answering popular social media prompts, such as listing favourite songs or TV shows.

“Some of these ‘favourite things’ are commonly used passwords or security questions for your most valuable online accounts,” BBB noted in the release.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruscybersecurityvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops
Next story
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Just Posted

Maria Marciano, centre, from Port Alberni RCMP has a cheering section as she runs part of the 2020 Wounded Warriors run into Port Alberni. (AV News file photo)
Two Port Alberni first responders join Wounded Warriors run

Relay run scheduled to take place Feb. 21–28

Bulldogs rookie Keaton Mastrodonato celebrates after scoring a goal against the Powell River Kings. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ alumni on list for Hobey Baker award

Fan voting is currently open for NCAA award

The proposed renovations to the Co-op convenience store on Tebo Ave. and Johnston Rd. (SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Co-op plans cardlock facility for Johnston Road location

Johnston Road location to undergo major renovation

NIC wildfire students learn about water delivery, pump operation and parts of a wildfire fighting kit in Campbell River in 2019. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College offering wildfire training in Port Alberni

Skills training program will prepare students to work on wildfire fighting crews in B.C. and Alberta

An undated black and white print of a fish boat bringing in its catch. This is one photo in a series of negatives that were donated to the museum by Tom Buchanan. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN07308 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: When the pilchards came to Port Alberni

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Because of COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue has been down 95 per cent

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

Most Read