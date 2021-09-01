At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

Signs were mostly protesting upcoming vaccine card requirement

About 50 people lined the street in front of Port Alberni’s city hall Wednesday, Sept. 1 to protest new COVID-19 measures, especially the impending vaccine card program.

Port Alberni’s sign-wavers elicited honks in support from passing motorists as well as comments from people who didn’t agree with their point of view.

“Just get the shot,” one man said as he alighted from a transit bus near the end of the line of protesters.

READ: Anti-vaccine passport protests erupt across B.C.

The protest was one of several held across B.C. on Wednesday afternoon, with a large protest held in front of the legislature in Victoria. Several hundred also gathered at Cowichan District Hospital.

A handful of people with placards were in front of West Coast General Hospital earlier in the afternoon, urging people to join them at the larger rally at city hall.

A woman who wouldn’t give her name said she is a small business owner in Port Alberni and organized the local protest. She said she wanted to support fellow business owners who have been put in an awkward spot by the province’s plan to enforce a vaccination passport.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Aug. 30. Seventy percent of the surge of new coronavirus cases in B.C. are in unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40, Henry said.

The vaccine card will come into effect Sept. 13 and will restrict people who do not have at least one vaccination from entering non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars, restaurants and fitness centres. People wanting entry to those businesses or events will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24.

People in front of city hall, some wearing masks, waved signs related to freedom of choice. Comments of “I’m anti-passport,” and “I’m not anti-vax, I’m pro freedom” could be heard.

Signs featured slogans like “Pro choice: my body, my choice”, “No vax passports,” “Coercion is not consent” and “I choose unity.”

RELATED: Vaccine cards ‘really strong measure’ but masks should stay to slow COVID spread: UBC prof


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusPort Alberni

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service reports minimal or no growth at many ‘fires of note’

Just Posted

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel scores the first goal in Bombers franchise history by slipping the puck past Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas in an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers fall to Oceanside Generals in franchise’s first exhibition game

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery