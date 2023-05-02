Driver rescued after car ends up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni

Driver experienced a medical event, say RCMP

A car ended up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni on Monday, May 1 after the driver had a medical emergency. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A car ended up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni on Monday, May 1 after the driver had a medical emergency. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A driver in Port Alberni had to be pulled to shore after a medical emergency sent their car over an embankment and into Rogers Creek.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Port Alberni RCMP say they were called to a report of a car in several feet of water in Rogers Creek, just below the bridge on Gertrude Street.

According to RCMP, the driver had experienced a medical event and tried to pull over near the bridge, but the vehicle continued over the embankment and into the water. Three youth passengers were able to escape the car before it entered the creek.

A volunteer firefighter that happened to be driving by jumped into the waist-deep water and pulled the driver to shore, where they were treated by first responders. None of the car’s occupants sustained “serious” injuries, say RCMP, but they were taken to West Coast General Hospital for further assessment.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, praised the actions of people who stopped to help after the crash.

“The selfless acts that were displayed by those who stopped to help show what our small town is about,” said Johns.

Johns added that the RCMP have been in contact with the Ministry of Environment to ensure there were no fluids spilled into the creek following the crash.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Precious Cargo’: Cat found in box marked from China at B.C. mail centre

Just Posted

A car ended up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni on Monday, May 1 after the driver had a medical emergency. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Driver rescued after car ends up in Rogers Creek in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Black Sheep team captain Ty Shannon accepts a finalist plaque at the BC Rugby Men’s Premier Reserve/Division 1 finals on Saturday, April 29. (PHOTO COURTESY SHELLY FEY)
Black Sheep rugby season ends with championship loss

International students with School District 70 (Pacific Rim) pose for a photo during a trip to Victoria. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
International students experience the Alberni Valley with homestays

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, third from left, stands with Port Alberni city councillor Dustin Dame, third from right, and first responders at the Day of Mourning ceremony in front of the Steelworkers Hall in Port Alberni on Friday, April 28, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY GORD JOHNS MP)
Day of Mourning honours worker deaths around the world