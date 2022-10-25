(Submitted photo)

Early-morning blaze destroys 38-foot fifth wheel home in Parksville

Fire officials say trailer unoccupied at time, no injuries

A trailer home was destroyed by a fire in the Surfside RV Resort in Parksville early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and the 38-foot fifth wheel was unoccupied at the time, according to Fire Chief Marc Norris. Parksville Fire Department responded to the incident at approximately 3:40 a.m. and had the blaze under control within 15 minutes.

“We are investigating,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Liedl. “Due to the damage though, the extent of the damage, it’s going to be hard to try and figure out the exact cause.”

BC Ambulance Service attended to several people from adjacent RVs because of exposure to smoke, but none were transported for further medical care, Norris added.

There was also some damage from radiant heat to the unit next door and the surrounding fence, Liedl said.

The RV and site improvements were uninsured at the time of the fire, Norris said.

Fire investigators suspect a malfunction in the electrical system of the RV as the cause, but due to the extent of the fire, there is little left to look at on site, he added.

Parksville FD responded with a command vehicle and four trucks, including a tender used to pump water to the engine truck, which fought the blaze. It also requested mutual aid from Qualicum Beach Fire Department, which responded with an engine truck.

— NEWS Staff

