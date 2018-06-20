Massive waves in Tofino. (Photo - Nora O’Malley)

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

It’s no surprise that Canadians are friendly when it comes to travelling, but now eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country, at least according to travel website Expedia.

Last week, the company released their second annual report of the friendliest towns in Canada, using a look at hotel data from 2017 and found the highest-rated service score.

They narrowed down a list of 750 destinations, towns and communities to 25 which had at least 100 reviews and a four-star rating or higher.

Coming in at number three is Tofino (“it might just be those surfer vibes that make (it) so friendly”), followed by neighbour Ucluelet at 15, Courtenay at 16, Invermere at 18, Radium Hot Springs at 19, Nelson at 20, Fernie at 22 and Victoria at 23.

 

Beach-goers swim in Comox Lake in August, by the Cumberland Lake Park campground. Photo by Scott Strasser.

Previous story
Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Just Posted

VIDEO: Ucluelet track star heading to Special Olympics Canada Games

West Coast athlete trains in Port Alberni.

BUSINESS BEAT: Rotarians from India visit Port Alberni

It’s patio season for many Alberni Valley eateries. What’s your favourite?

Summer youth writing camp returns to Port Alberni

Hannah Cheetham brings her love of writing to summer workshops

First-ever 5K Colour Run comes to Port Alberni

June 24 event raises funds for Elite Dance Academy PAC

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Port Day celebrates Alberni’s waterfront

Third annual Port Alberni event was a hit

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Most Read