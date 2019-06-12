Eight-year-old reports being grabbed by stranger on Vancouver Island

Police have issued a public warning in central Vancouver Island after an eight-year-old girl reported a man tried to grab her while she was riding her bike home from school.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Bradley Street in Nanaimo, B.C.

The girl wasn’t injured and the suspect has not been located.

The girl told police she was riding home from school eastbound on Bradley Street when the man appeared suddenly in a truck, got out of his vehicle and asked her if she wanted to see something in his truck. He then tried to grab the girl, who was able to kick at him, get back on her bike and rode home, where she told her mother who immediately called police.

The suspect is described as white with a dark beard and dark hair and was wearing sunglasses. She unable to give an age estimate or clothing description, but the suspect drove a red pickup truck with a white stripe. No description of make, model, age or licence number was provided.

“The young lady did everything she needed to do to remove herself from a dangerous situation and should be proud of her actions,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter