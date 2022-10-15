ELECTION 2022: Polls have now closed in the Alberni Valley

Polls have now closed for the 2022 municipal election in the Alberni Valley. The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named later tonight.

In the City of Port Alberni, two candidates are running for the position of mayor, as newcomer Tom Verbrugge is running against incumbent Sharie Minions. There are 21 candidates vying for seats on city council.

Meanwhile, in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, seven candidates are running for three vacant seats in Cherry Creek, Sproat Lake and Beaver Creek.

Both city and ACRD residents also voted for School District 70 trustees in this election. There are nine candidates running for six seats, including five incumbents.

Polls closed across British Columbia at 8 p.m.

There were two advance voting days in the Alberni Valley: Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. A total of 1,673 people voted over both days (584 on Oct. 5 and 1,089 on Oct. 12), city chief election officer Twyla Slonski said.

That was 151 fewer people voting ahead of general election day compared to 2018, when 1,824 people cast their votes in advance/ special polls, according to City of Port Alberni statistics.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The results are expected to be released later tonight.

