Emergency responders in Port Alberni welcome Wounded Warriors BC run

Port Alberni RCMP Const. Maria Marciano, left, Master Seaman Amver Cinco and Wounded Warrior BC run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng run on Johnston Road on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Wounded Warriors BC runner Maria Marciano from Port Alberni presents Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan with a certificate of thanks for supporting the run during its stop March 2, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Jenny Neuwirth, president of Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 bingo, accepts an HMCS Ottawa hat from Wounded Warriors BC run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng and Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan. Neuwirth bought the hat for $300 in an auction and promptly donated it back to go up for auction again. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Sarge, a yellow lab, works as a service dog for Wounded Warrior support member Stephane Marcotte. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Staff members at Coastal Community Credit Union clap outside their building as runners with Wounded Warriors BC run by their building on Johnston Road, March 2, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Al Mooney from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 auctions off a ball cap he received from the HMCS Ottawa last fall. The auction helped raise more than $4,100 for the Wounded Warriors BC run on March 2, 2023 during a Port Alberni stop. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Wounded Warriors BC run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng receives a cheque for $300 from Tim Murphy, representing the Somass War Memorial Society. (March 2, 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni RCMP Const. Maria Marciano, left, Master Seaman Amver Cinco and Wounded Warrior BC run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng run on Johnston Road past Coastal Community Credit Union on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Emergency responders from the Alberni Valley escorted Wounded Warriors BC runners into Port Alberni on Thursday, March 2.

The procession of firetrucks, ambulances, police vehicles and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad vehicles surrounded the trio as they made their way over the Alberni Summit (the Hump) on Highway 4 from Qualicum Beach and into Port Alberni. Maria Marciano, a constable with Port Alberni RCMP, ran along with Amver Cinco, a master seaman with the Royal Canadian Navy, and Jacqueline Zweng, a reservist with the Regional Cadet Support Unit and run coordinator.

Cinco ran the entire nine kilometres up and over the Hump. “She’s the first woman runner on our team to ever do that,” Zweng said.

Port Alberni was one of several communities that hosted the runners on their trip down Vancouver Island. Runners set off on Sunday, Feb. 26 from Port Hardy.

Port Alberni has been a stop on the tour for many years (except for during COVID-19 restrictions); Marciano has participated every year. It’s an emotional time for her, having lost a colleague under tragic circumstances in February four years ago. This year she was a member of the support team and not a regular runner, but she wanted to run into Port Alberni, she said.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 held a fundraising spaghetti dinner for the Wounded Warriors in Port Alberni, raising more than $4,150.

The run wrapped up Sunday, March 5 in greater Victoria. Runners have raised more than $135,000 so far, and organizers expect donations will trickle in for the next couple of weeks.

The run has raised close to $1 million in its 10 years, including through COVID-19.

