Environment Canada issues winter storm watch on Vancouver Island

Freezing rain is expected on Vancouver Island’s east coast and inland areas on Tuesday, Dec. 21. (News Bulletin file photo)

More wintry weather is in the forecast this week, this time freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Port Alberni, Lake Cowichan and other parts of inland Vancouver Island for the afternoon and night on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

“With surface temperatures in many inland valleys struggling to rise above the freezing mark on Tuesday, a prolonged period of freezing rain could occur,” the storm watch notes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the east coast of Vancouver Island from the Malahat to Parksville-Qualicum, also advising of freezing rain in the afternoon and night on Tuesday.

Two weather systems will merge over the Island, pushing milder air aloft and keeping temperatures near the water around freezing.

“Drizzle and pockets of freezing drizzle are possible Tuesday afternoon, followed by freezing rain or rain Tuesday night, all depending on local surface temperatures,” the weather statement notes.

Motorists are reminded that slippery surfaces will impact travel conditions.

Warmer temperatures are expected by the early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

