The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook cracks down on groups spreading harmful information

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information

Facebook says it is rolling out a wide range of updates aimed at combatting the spread of false and harmful information on the social media site.

The updates will limit the visibility of links found to be significantly more prominent on Facebook than across the web as a whole. The company is also expanding its fact-checking program with outside expert sources, including The Associated Press, to vet videos and other material posted on Facebook.

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information.

The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. Congress members questioned a company representative Tuesday about how Facebook prevents violent material from being uploaded and shared on the site.

The Associated Press

