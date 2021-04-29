Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

The Rainforest Flying Squad, a group embedded in the Fairy Creek blockade since August 2020, have filed a formal appeal of the injunction granted to Teal Jones, the company with a permit to log the valley.

“The Rainforest Flying Squad contends that there are existential threats to all of humanity and it is time to recognize that the public interest in this case far outweighs the profit-making ability of a single entity and government,” they wrote in a release Thursday.

Kathy Code, a Rainforest Flying Squad member and named defendant in the injunction, told the Gazette they Squad feels the judge erred in his decision.

“He delivered a conservative judgement that looked at the sole issue of whether Teal Jones has a permit to log. We believe there’s an argument beyond that fact.”

READ MORE: Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

In the notice of appeal filed April 28, the group claims, among other things, that the court erred by determining consideration of the logging permit outweighed “public interest in preserving the few remaining old growth forests in British Columbia.”

They have requested that the injunction, granted April 1, be set aside and the matter re-heard in court.

Teal Jones’s subsidiary Teal Cedar has a logging permit to harvest in the Fairy Creek area. The April injunction granted that the blockade of old-growth protectors were unfairly preventing access.

So far, Teal Cedar has not requested that the RCMP enforce the order, and the blockade is still in tact.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryJuan de FucaLaw & Justice