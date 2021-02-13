Nearly 500 customers have been without power near Jordan River since 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 due to a fallen tree that also resulted in Highway 14 being closed down in both directions on Feb. 13. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)

UPDATED: Highway 14 reopen in both directions at Jordan River after fallen tree leads to closure

Nearly 500 still without power, BC Hydro crews on site

Fallen powerlines resulted in Highway 14 being shut down in both directions just south of Jordan River for several hours Saturday morning.

According to Drive BC, the route was closed just after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 between Fore Bay Road and Fishboat Bay Road due to a fallen tree across the road. The 5.9-kilometre stretch was closed to traffic in both directions until 11 a.m.

Per BC Hydro, nearly 500 customers in the area have been without power since 10 p.m. the night before as the fallen tree hit nearby powerlines.

The power company estimated that power may be restored as early as 3 p.m.

A travel advisory remains in place for Highway 14 from Langford to Port Renfrew as the snowstorm has left the 97-kilometre stretch with limited visibility and compact snow.

