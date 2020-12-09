A giant star hoisted onto the back of a Colwood home can be seen from West Shore communities below. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)

Family’s giant star shines down on Greater Victoria from Triangle Mountain

Roughly nine-metre star can be seen far and wide

A Colwood home is now the “star” of Triangle Mountain.

Leah Moreau, Dwayne Gordon and his children Cailea, 15, and Kyan, 10, decorated the front of their home for Christmas, but wanted to make sure their spirit could be seen far and wide.

“We do love Christmas and we love decorating but we live in a cul-de-sac and not a lot of people can see our front yard,” Moreau said. “We wanted to create some cheer for our community.”

The family decided to create a beacon of seasonal joy, and quickly got to work designing a giant star for the back of their three-storey home.

A few hours in Home Depot and a stack of lights and Slegg Lumber stop later, the plan was in motion. Now, after careful assembly and help from family, a roughly nine-metre star shines down from Triangle Mountain, and can be seen as far as Veterans Memorial Parkway and Wishart Road.

It can likely be seen much further, Gordon said, thanks to 300 feet of lights and 30,000 LED bulbs.

Dwayne Gordon and son Kyan, 10, work together to create a giant star for the back of their Triangle Mountain home. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)

“We joke that because it’s approximately 20 feet by 20 feet, we were going to call it the 2020 star,” Gordon said. “But it’s a little bit bigger than that.”

Moreau said the family hopes to continue the tradition in the years to come.

“Even that night after they got it up, they sat in the living room and figured out how we can make it bigger and brighter next year,” she said. “We love Colwood and we want people to be able to enjoy it and see if they can spot the ‘Colwood star.’”

Since they can see Mount Doug from their backyard, Gordon says they plan to take a drive to find out just how far the astral projection reaches.

“It seems within less than 24 hours the star has almost turned from ‘our star’ to a ‘community star,’” he said with a laugh. “People are talking about it within the community and we’re going to put it up every year now.”

Most Read