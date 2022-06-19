Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Fatigue and weather pause search for missing Kelowna woman and dog

COSAR Manager says 152 people came to assist with the search on Saturday

  • Jun. 19, 2022 10:17 a.m.
  • News

The search for missing 31-year-old Chelsea Cardno is on hold for another day.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Manager Duane Tresnich says the search is paused due to weather and overall fatigue amongst the team.

“We are in a planning stage now to figure out what our next best option is, what our next best window is to get back into Mission Creek.”

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14, at around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog. It is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

Tresnich noted that yesterday’s community search saw 152 people come to assist.

READ MORE: Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog

“That was unbelievable,” Tresnich said. “It took a bit of organizing to get them all out there, but I’m pretty sure the family is thankful and we’re pretty happy and thankful too.”

READ MORE: Missing person in Okanagan Lake

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamissing personMissing womanSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Corporate Pride campaigns are back. But advocates want more than ‘rainbow washing’
Next story
VIDEO: Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride in Ferrari to Vancouver

Just Posted

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Port Alberni city hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley voters could vote by mail in 2022 municipal election

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake

Peter Wienold, centre, and Elliot Drew of Portal Players Dramatic Society, shake hands with Amit Chandra Shekar of San Group on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the community excellence awards gala after Shekar announced a donation to PPDS to help operate the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

Pop-up banner image ×