Federal government says no to relaxing log export rules

The federal government will not be making any changes to its log export policy, says Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns.
The subject came up in May after Mosaic Forest Management asked the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 for support in asking for temporary relief on log exports from private land. The company said this type of relief would assist it in starting up again after a protracted curtailment.
“We have a commitment from the federal government that they won’t be making any changes around federal Notice 102 or circumnavigating the timber export advisory committee,” Johns said Friday (May 29) after attending the official opening of San Group’s HewSaw mill in Port Alberni.
“That’s good news because fibre that’s coming from our forests should be always given first access and priority to our local mills and processors and manufacturers.”
Mosaic and the USW differed on how long a temporary reprieve might have looked: Mosaic chief forester Domenico Iannidinardo saying six months, and USW Local 1-1937 president Brian Butler saying more like three months.
Butler said the union’s support for Mosaic’s desire for temporary relief “will not negatively impact their ability to access the fibre they need to operate. In fact, it would help domestic manufacturers and pulp mills by increasing the volume of logs available in the coastal supply chain.”
susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictforestryPort Alberni
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here