Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

The federal government is launching a review of marine port operations across the country.

At an announcement this morning at Deltaport, federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said the review will look at areas such as port sustainability, automation technology, data exchange and security to ensure facilities are able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

“The current port system has served Canada well […] but the operating landscape for ports has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and we can expect that operating landscape to continue to evolve, bringing new challenges and opportunities,” Garneau said at today’s announcement.

The review of Canada’s port authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system. According to a Transport Canada press release, it will include engagement “with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international marine sector stakeholders and Canadians” through a series of round tables and meetings.

Canada Port Authorities was established in 1998 and is made up of 18 ports throughout Canada, including four in B.C.: Vancouver-Fraser, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Port Alberni.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

For more information about the review and to give feedback about Canada’s ports, visit letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review.


