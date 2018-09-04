The federal New Democrats pulled in even less money this year than last, as the party reports raising just under five million dollars in 2017. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks outside of a meeting of the House of Commons Natural Resources committee Ottawa, Tuesday September 4, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

The federal New Democrats pulled in less money this year than last, as newly released financial documents show the party raised just under $5 million dollars in 2017.

The NDP’s annual fundraising returns posted to the Elections Canada website today show the party pulled in $4.86 million from 39,053 donors.

In 2016, the NDP raised $5.39 million from 26,754 contributors one year after hauling in $18.59 million from 118,777 donors in 2015.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

The elections watchdog gave the party a filing extension that meant the NDP’s annual return is being made public two months after their federal rivals.

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest that measures up to the Tories or the Liberals ever since the 2015 federal election when the party plummeted into debt.

The years that followed have seen major expenses, including a federal leadership race and national conventions.

The annual reports show the Tories raised $18.84 million from 94,786 contributors in 2017, outflanking the Liberals by nearly $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media
Next story
‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Just Posted

North Island College kicks off school year in Port Alberni

More than 250 students will be attending the Port Alberni campuses

Walk with Kuu-us Crisis Line Society and help prevent suicide

Event will be held Sept. 10 in Port Alberni on Suicide Awareness Day

Councillor Denis Sauvé announces intent to run for mayor of Port Alberni

Sauvé is the sixth mayoral candidate for the upcoming October election

ELECTION 2018: Michael Moore pitches for seat on Port Alberni City Council

Five years after moving back to Port Alberni to raise his son, Moore has decided to run for council

Alberni’s Proteau earns silver in Canadian Mid-Amateur

Competition came down to the wire on fourth playoff hole

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Wildfire burning on East Redonda Island

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

Most Read