Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government is set to announce today that fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will no longer need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arriving home.

A federal source familiar with the policy says the change will go into effect in early July.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a policy decision that has yet to be made public.

Affected travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative.

The government will also eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadian air travellers to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country.

B.C. woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school
“I just had to try to help,” says nurse who tried to save victims of London attack

