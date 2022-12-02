A hiker passes through along a trail amidst a grove of poplar trees at the Rouge Urban National Park, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The federal environment minister is warning that Ottawa will not provide disaster compensation where a province deliberately allows housing to be built in areas prone to flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

A hiker passes through along a trail amidst a grove of poplar trees at the Rouge Urban National Park, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The federal environment minister is warning that Ottawa will not provide disaster compensation where a province deliberately allows housing to be built in areas prone to flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Feds won’t help provinces for disaster compensation if housing built in flood areas

Environment minister’s comments come after Ontario reveals plans to build in ‘Greenbelt’

The federal environment minister is warning that Ottawa will not provide disaster compensation where a province deliberately allows housing to be built in areas prone to flooding.

Steven Guilbeault’s comments come after the Ontario government announced plans last month to open up the protected Greenbelt to development.

The Progressive Conservative government has proposed removing land from 15 different areas of the Greenbelt so that 50,000 homes can be built, while adding acres elsewhere.

Guilbeault says he’s “very worried” by what he’s seeing in Ontario.

He says some of the lands where housing or commercial development is being proposed are in floodplains, and flooding is the top climate change cost in Canada.

The Ontario government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guilbeault says governments need to understand the scale of climate change effects and the need to better prepare Canadians to face them.

Ontario created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.

Premier Doug Ford had previously promised he wouldn’t touch the protected land, but his government now says the plan to open up the Greenbelt will help with its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Both Ford and his housing minister have said the provincial government did not tip off developers ahead of announcing changes to the Greenbelt after media reports suggested that some prominent developers who are Progressive Conservative donors stand to benefit from the move.

Ontario’s integrity commissioner and the province’s auditor general have been asked to investigate the government’s Greenbelt plan.

RELATED: B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

RELATED: B.C. welcomes federal government’s ‘initial’ $5 billion in flood disaster relief

B.C. Floods 2021Federal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni’s shelter is ‘out of control’, neighbours say
Next story
National security officials planning for 2023 ‘Freedom Convoy’ reboot: adviser to PM

Just Posted

Our Home on 8th, the Port Alberni Shelter that opened in March 2019, has 27 extra ‘extreme weather’ spaces for people who need a place to get out of the cold. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s shelter is ‘out of control’, neighbours say

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island, with 5-15 centimetres forecast between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. (News Bulletin file photo)
Another snowfall warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

Lake Cowichan Kraken defender Brayden Ganter tries to stop Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco from carrying the puck up ice. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall 5-1 to visiting Kraken

William Karl Paulsen, left, Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall and Kristopher Steven Smith are three of the four men charged after a joint forces operation related to drug trafficking on Vancouver Island. (Photos submitted)
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’