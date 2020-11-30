The Nov. 20 WestJet flight 3171 has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)

The Nov. 20 WestJet flight 3171 has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)

Fifth COVID-19 exposure reported on flight at Comox airport

Another exposure risk from flight originating in Calgary

A flight arriving into Comox from Calgary on Nov. 20 had a confirmed COVID-19 case on board.

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on Nov. 20 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a case and highlighted affected rows three through nine.

Flight 3171 was one of three flights from Calgary flagged for COVID exposure on Nov. 20. The other two flights (one WestJet, one Flair) landed in Vancouver.

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the fifth flight either leaving or arriving at YQQ with a confirmed case on board, and the second such report in November.

Last week, the BCCDC announced a flight arriving to Comox from Calgary on Nov. 15 also had a passenger with COVID-19.

On Oct. 26 WestJet flight 3172 identified a case affecting rows three to nine.

According to the agency, the first flight into the Comox airport with a positive COVID-19 case on board was on Oct. 20 aboard WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox. Another case was reported on WestJet flight 3315 from Calgary on Oct. 22.

RELATED: Fourth COVID exposure on flight at YQQ

Passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 who were recognized after arrival will no longer be directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

Those seated in affected rows should be considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to the case.

Erin Neely, market development manager for the airport told the Record the airport has a set of internal protocols as part of their Pandemic Plan, and an outward-facing YQQ Ready plan for passengers and staff within the terminal.

–With files from Erin Haluschak

Comox ValleyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service
Next story
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Just Posted

A lightning strike destroyed a radio repeater on Porter Mountain, shutting down the Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure’s highway cam at Sutton Pass. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Lightning strike shuts down camera on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

“One of our radio repeater sites was recently struck by lightning.”

201202-UWN-Tofino-mayor-resigns-WEB
Mid Island – Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne officially resigns as Tofino’s mayor

Osborne submitted her resignation last week.

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Four Alberni schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

Exposures occurred between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 depending on the school

A firefighter leaves the building at 5100 Tebo Avenue that houses Jericho Road Church, Literacy Alberni and École des grand-cedres francophone school, mid-morning Nov. 27, 2020. A fire in a residential unit on the second floor caused sprinklers to activate in the early-morning hours. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sprinklers contain small fire in second storey of Port Alberni church complex

Water damage forces temporary closure of building

Athletes with the Alberni Wrestling team will no longer have to wash wrestling mats with small mops, thanks to a donation from the Alberni Kinsmen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club benefits from Kinsmen donation

Kinsmen donated $1,000 for a new mat washing system.

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Left to right: A screenshot of NTC nurse navigator Lesley Cerney, FNHA regional mental health manager Georjeana Paterson and Island Health’s medical health officer Dr. Charmaine Enns addressing Ehattesaht community members from Ehatis reserve in a Facebook live update. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Medical team sent to Ehatis reserve near Zeballos to guide community through COVID outbreak

17 cases, eight recoveries and no hospitalizations as Island Health praises First Nation’s response

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Harbour seals rest on log booms at Flavelle Mill in Port Hardy. With recent announcements the mill will be getting rid of the log booms, Dr. David Rosen sees an opportunity to study how the disappearance of this highly-frequented refuge for the seals will alter their behaviour in Burrard Inlet. (Photo supplied by David Rosen)
What the heck is going on with marine mamals in Vancouver waterways?

UBC researcher asks why they’re returning, and what role we’re playing

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009. (RCMP photo)
Human remains found off U.S. coast in 2009 identified as Penticton man

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009

Most Read