The log pond at McLean Mill in December 2013, as seen from standing atop the ramp at the steam-driven mill on the national historic site near Port Alberni. LINH NGUYEN PHOTO

Final report on McLean Mill log pond water spill released

City of Port Alberni will be undertaking additional sampling in the pond

Sediment and water sampling results from the McLean Mill Log Pond are now are publically available, after a mishap threatened water quality in Kitsuksis Creek earlier this fall.

The City of Port Alberni issued a water quality alert in September after a dewatering of the McLean Mill Log Pond occurred during maintenance of a faulty valve on the dyke. The result was a release of pond water and sediments into a channel that connects to Kitsuksis Creek downstream. Under the direction of the city, TerraWest Environmental Ltd. conducted sediment and water samples.

READ: City of Port Alberni issues water quality alert for Kitsuksis Creek area

READ: City of Port Alberni takes over McLean Mill pond project

Three sediment and three surface water samples were taken from designated sampling locations in and around the log pond and were analyzed for potential contaminants of concern.

Of the 279 tests conducted for sediment samples, 12 were found with exceedances in the metal levels of the soils. Chlorphenol and dioxins/furans were identified at a single site.

The water sampling identified that cobalt levels exceed the standards for drinking water, but the levels are well below the standards for other uses—habitat for freshwater aquatic life and agricultural uses, for example.

Based on the recommendations put forward in this report, the city will be undertaking additional sampling in the pond. They will also be conducting a full review of all historical reports and records for comparison and working with BC Dam Safety to determine the project scope for upgrading the log pond dam.

The city will continue to keep affected residents and stakeholders informed throughout the process.

Area residents are still advised that unless their drinking water comes from a public water system, all water used for human consumption should be treated before use.

The full report can be found online.

Previous story
Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs drop three straight in weekend road trip

Alberni Valley Bulldogs remain third in BCHL’s Island Division

Port Alberni couple arrested for possession of stolen property

Man and wife found with break-in tools and ‘several bikes’

Port Alberni to talk pot at committee of the whole meeting

Port Alberni does not currently permit retail cannabis businesses

New Port Alberni council emphasizes diversity, transparency

New council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Port Alberni RCMP are not sure if property seized has been reported stolen

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Most Read