This trailer, situated between two houses on Muir Road, was destroyed by fire Saturday night, Jan. 15. According to eyewitnesses, everyone escaped unharmed. Photo by Terry Farrell

Fire destroys trailer in Courtenay

Fire destroyed a trailer on a residential property on Muir Road in Courtenay Saturday night (Jan. 15).

Ryan LeBlanc, who lives across the street, stepped outside at about 9:30 p.m. and saw flames.

“I just stepped out onto the deck for a smoke, and as I was coming outside, one of my buddies noticed that there was a fire going on, so we went to see what was going on, yelled out to see if they needed help, but the fire department had already been called, so all we could do was stand and watch.”

The trailer was being used as a residence, but LeBlanc said the occupants all escaped.

“By the time we got out here, everyone was out and away from the fire,” he added. “I did hear a boom – not a big one, but a small one, as the flames were going.”

The Record has reached out to the Courtenay Fire Department for additional information.

