Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

A fire off Kitsuksis Creek Trail burned a swath of brush off Compton Road, Sunday night (Aug. 18). Some residents who came upon the fire called 911 and Port Alberni Fire Dept. crews were able to extinguish it. (PAFD/Twitter)

Port Alberni Fire Department have extinguished a fire in the bush off the end of Compton Road.

The call came in around 8 p.m. that a brush fire was burning just off Kitsuksis Creek Trail.

”The progress of this fire has now been stopped,” the PAFD tweeted just before 9 p.m. “No homes are threatened and crews are now working on extinguishing hot spots.”

This was the third fire PAFD responded to in three days. The first was a travel trailer that caught fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 17) in an alley across from the fire station on 10th Avenue.

The second was a car fire in a driveway in the 5500-block of Meadow Drive on Saturday afternoon.