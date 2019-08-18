A fire off Kitsuksis Creek Trail burned a swath of brush off Compton Road, Sunday night (Aug. 18). Some residents who came upon the fire called 911 and Port Alberni Fire Dept. crews were able to extinguish it. (PAFD/Twitter)

Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Fire was discovered in bush off Kitsuksis Creek Trail

Port Alberni Fire Department have extinguished a fire in the bush off the end of Compton Road.

The call came in around 8 p.m. that a brush fire was burning just off Kitsuksis Creek Trail.

”The progress of this fire has now been stopped,” the PAFD tweeted just before 9 p.m. “No homes are threatened and crews are now working on extinguishing hot spots.”

READ: Fire destroys mysterious travel trailer in Port Alberni alley

This was the third fire PAFD responded to in three days. The first was a travel trailer that caught fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 17) in an alley across from the fire station on 10th Avenue.

The second was a car fire in a driveway in the 5500-block of Meadow Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Previous story
UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

Just Posted

Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Fire was discovered in bush off Kitsuksis Creek Trail

BCHL: Battle for Bulldogs’ roster spots heats up as main camp begins

Alberni Valley’s new head coach will get his first look at revamped Jr. A hockey team

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Jimmy Rayhill commits to Bulldogs as main training camp set to start Aug. 19

Port Alberni cadet learns outdoor skills at Vernon camp

Outdoor skills some of leadership learning activities at annual summer camp

70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

The senior gym junkie is on track to win the World Masters Weightlifting championship

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

Most Read