Only the pontoon of a floatplane can be seen after it crashed and flipped in the Tofino harbour on Monday, Oct. 18. (Submitted photo)

5 passengers survive after floatplane crashes in Tofino harbour

Another plane previously flipped over in harbour in July

A floatplane went down in the Tofino harbour on Monday, Oct. 18.

It was the second floatplane to crash in recent months, with another incident taking place in late July.

According to Tofino fire chief Brent Baker everyone that was aboard the plane is fine. The incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m.

One witness who was travelling from Ahousaht to Tofino when the plane crashed heard the VHF 83A channel radio communications between Coast Guard and RCMP as the rescue unfolded.

READ MORE: No serious injuries reported after floatplane flips over during takeoff in Tofino harbour

“They said all are accounted for and they are all at the hospital now,” said the local vessel operator.

It is believed that five passengers were involved in the crash.

Some witnesses are saying the floatplane may have landed on one of the Ahousaht water taxis as it went down.

More to come…

