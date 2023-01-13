Former elementary school in Port Alberni sold to Hupacasath First Nation

Port Alberni’s school district has sold one of its old elementary schools to the Hupacasath First Nation.

School District 70 (Pacific Rim) announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 the sale of the former Gill Elementary School property on Beaver Creek Road to the Hupacasath First Nation, with the sale date effective April 2023.

The school was closed back in 2015 after a reconfiguration process that converted the school district into a K-7, 8-12 system. In 2021, the school district agreed to “dispose” of the building and property as it had fallen into disrepair and would require “considerable investment” to work as a school again.

According to SD70, the nation and the board of education have been in “ongoing discussions” about the site, which is “historically significant” to Hupacasath First Nation. Brandy Lauder, elected Chief Councillor for Hupacasath, says that Gill School is located on the nation’s Ahahswinis Village site.

“Hupacasath has resided on the Ahahswinis Village site for more than 6000 years,” said Lauder. “When Gill School was being expanded from a log cabin to a proper schoolhouse, after breaking ground ancestral remains of Hupacasath members were unearthed and returned to our nation for reburial on our (now reserve) lands.”

Hupacasath members were upset that the burial grounds were being disturbed, said Lauder, although thankful that the remains were returned.

“Slowly over the last 100 years, Gill School has expanded to what can be seen now on the grounds,” Lauder added. “We are very happy to regain the school lands back to Hupacasath. We will conduct surveys and map any remaining artifacts and burials on the grounds and provide protection on those areas. We thank the School District and the BC Government for supporting Hupacasath in this endeavor.”

Both the school board and Hupacasath have expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Ministry of Education and Child Care for allowing this transfer to happen.

“The School District 70 Pacific Rim Board of Education recognizes the spiritual and cultural significance of these important lands to the Hupacasath First Nation,” said board chair Pam Craig. “This has been a long time coming and our board is excited and proud to be part of the historic shift of these important traditional lands from the school district to the Hupacasath Nation.”

The Alberni Valley News has reached out to Hupacasath First Nation for further comment.

