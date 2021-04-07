Former Islander laces up for charity run across Canada

Rick Fall is raising money for Childhood Cancer and Make-a-Wish

Former Duncan resident Rick Fall is running from Vancouver Island to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for two charities. (Submitted)

Former Duncan resident Rick Fall is running from Vancouver Island to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for two charities. (Submitted)

A former Cowichan Valley man will be passing through town later this month as part of a fundraising run across much of Canada.

Rick Fall, who grew up in Duncan but has lived in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for the last 32 years, is running from Mile 0 in Victoria to his current home to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada, with the goal of collecting $300,000 along the way.

The total distance will be around 4,200 km or 100 marathons, averaging 42 km a day. Fall will be accompanied by his wife, Colette, in a van. The event was supposed to start in April 2020, but was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will still be restrictions this year, with limited gatherings and events associated with the run, including social distancing, wearing face masks when required, and keeping isolated in the RV when necessary.

RELATED: Wounded Warriors run cancelled for 2021

RELATED: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fall, who was involved with his local Terry Fox Run for many years, was inspired by Fox, and by people he has run alongside in Sault Ste. Marie who were going through town on their own fundraisers.

“I should be able to do something like that,” he remembers thinking.

Fall ran his first marathon in Vancouver in 1981. He didn’t run another full marathon until 2010, but he did run several half marathons in between. He has now run 14 marathons altogether, including Chicago, Boston, New York and Berlin, four of the six world majors. Tokyo and London are on his bucket list.

When he hits the road this month, he plans to try to average 42 km a day over 100 running days from Victoria to Sault Ste. Marie.

Fall doesn’t have direct connections to either of the charities he is supporting, although he lost his mother to cancer in 2013, and a niece from Duncan had a wish granted several years ago.

According to Childhood Cancer Canada, cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease in Canadian children, and there are more than 100,000 kids in Canada in treatment right now. Childhood Cancer Canada is the primary charitable funding partner of clinical trials and childhood cancer research for C17 Council, comprised of Canada’s leading pediatric oncologists and hematologists.

Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving every community across Canada, by creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. It granted 2,019 wishes in 2019, but thousands of wishes were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Both organizations are in need of cash flow right now.

“They’re not dying, but they are in need of funds to get the missions done that they’re trying to do,” Fall said. “Especially during COVID, it’s so important.”

For more information, or to “follow Rick,” visit fallorick.com. Information about the charities is available at childhoodcancer.ca and makeawish.ca.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

fundraiserrunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash
Next story
Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

Just Posted

A photo and flowers are seen during a funeral service for Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The Alberta hometown for a victim of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will name an arena after him, and will also make an exception to a decades-old rule that prohibited its mayor from issuing proclamations. Councillors in Lethbridge voted unanimously Monday to approve a name change that will see Adams Park Ice Centre become Logan Boulet Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
QUINN’S QUIPS: Take two minutes and give the gift of life

April 7 is Green Shirt Day in Canada, celebrating organ donor awareness

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Opening Day shines on Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

After last week’s rain out, it was a sunny Easter Sunday for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty during first-period NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Right-winger Jake Virtanen was the latest Canuck placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado will sing ‘O Canada’ before the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17. (Photo submitted)
Island singer to perform ‘O Canada’ at Vancouver Canucks game

Raymond Salgado scheduled to sing the anthem at Rogers Arena later this month

Former Duncan resident Rick Fall is running from Vancouver Island to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for two charities. (Submitted)
Former Islander laces up for charity run across Canada

Rick Fall is raising money for Childhood Cancer and Make-a-Wish

Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read