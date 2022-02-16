Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive Chris Beaton. (News Bulletin file)

Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive Chris Beaton. (News Bulletin file)

Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre exec pleads guilty to child-luring charges

Chris Beaton appeared by telephone in provincial court in Nanaimo on Wednesday, Feb. 16

The former executive director of the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has pleaded guilty to child-luring charges.

Christopher Robin Beaton pleaded guilty on two charges of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18 from incidents alleged to have occurred on Dec. 29, 2018 and Feb. 24, 2020. Speaking through Chris Churchill, his legal representative, in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo, Beaton admitted to the essential elements of the charges. Beaton appeared via video.

By pleading guilty, Beaton realizes he is waiving his right to trial, Churchill told the court.

A Gladue report and a psychological assessment were ordered by Judge Justine Saunders.

In a July social media post, Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre said it was “disturbed by the nature of the charges” and felt “angry and betrayed.” Beaton has not been employed by the centre since March 2021, the centre said at that time, and won’t be returning.

Churchill said he and Nick Barber, Crown counsel, are hoping reports are received by April 19, when a date for disposition is expected to be established.

RELATED: Ex-Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre exec faces child luring charges


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

 

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19 rapid tests to be distributed to B.C. students, at-risk public
Next story
Employees raising money for Nanaimo coffee house after co-worker’s alleged murder

Just Posted

Commuters wait at the Kennedy Hill construction zone between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni. (Westerly file photo)
End in sight for daytime closures on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

From left, Frances Wilson, Bree Farnum and Ron Merk leave messages in chalk outside of Port Alberni City Hall for International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Overdose deaths still on the rise in Alberni-Clayoquot region

Children at Mt. Arrowsmith Childcare Centre enjoy story time. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni child care centre focuses on nature-based learning

Rob Shick of Port Alberni is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
NHL’s Rob Shick lands in Beijing Olympics ‘bubble’