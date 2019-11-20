RCMP officers made four arrests after responding to a report of shots fired this afternoon in Cedar’s Raines Road area. (ROB SNOW photo)

Four arrested after report of shots fired in Nanaimo

RCMP arrest four suspects in high-risk takedown in Cedar

Nanaimo RCMP conducted a high-risk takedown of a vehicle Wednesday after responding to a report of shots fired in Cedar.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at a residence south of Nanaimo.

According to police, as responding officers were arriving on scene a vehicle was spotted leaving the house in question. Officers stopped the vehicle near Raines Road and executed a takedown and arrested four people in the vehicle.

“Officers then learned there was a firearm in the home,” Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in an e-mail. “Members entered the home and searched, [found] no persons in the residence, but they did find a semi-automatic rifle.”

The investigation is continuing and police have not yet recommended any charges.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

