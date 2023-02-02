Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Two trips impacted, more at risk between Victoria and the Lower Mainland

Travellers planning on making their way between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are being advised of ferry sailing cancellations due to strong winds today, with possibility of more to come.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for numerous areas, with a frontal system crossing the south coast that could bring winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon and into the evening.

The noon sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. ferry out of Swartz Bay on Feb. 3 were proactively cancelled by BC Ferries on Thursday. Other Friday trips aboard the Queen of New Westminster at risk of cancellation include the 4 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

For Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo on Friday, Feb. 3, sailings at 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. are also at risk of cancellation, stated B.C. Ferries in a service notice. For Horseshoe Bay terminal in West Vancouver, the 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. sailings could potentially be cancelled, as well.

The ferry company said it is also monitoring conditions on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen at risk of cancellation and 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point under watch as well.

BC Ferries said in a service notice that it will monitor the weather forecast and provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

The heavy winds are forecasted to remain strong in the straits through Friday afternoon.

For more ferry information, visit the BC Ferries website.

