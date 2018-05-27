Dan Archbald and Ryan Daley were last seen in Ucluelet on May 16, according to a GoFundMe page set up on Sunday. (Photo - GoFundMe)

Missing Vancouver Island men last seen in Ucluelet

“We are extremely worried.”

Friends and family members of Dan Archbald and Ryan Daley are asking for assistance in finding the two men, who were last seen in Ucluelet on May 16.

Ryan’s dad Terry Daley told the Westerly News the two men had arrived in Ucluelet on May 13 after an eight-week sailing trip from Panama and that security camera footage shows both Dan and Ryan leaving the Ucluelet dock on foot on May 16 around 1:34 p.m.

Daley said he believes they might have started hitchiking out of Ucluelet around 2 p.m. that day.

He said Dan lives in Squamish, is married and has two children and that Ryan was likely heading to Victoria to see his brother.

“[Ryan] loves music. He loves connecting with people…It’s not usual for him to not communicate with either his family or his friends,” he said. “It’s way out of character…He doesn’t call us all the time, but he is in communication with his friends and his family at least once every three or four days. I know that for sure.”

A Facebook page was set up on Sunday with the name ‘Find Dan and Ryan’ and a GoFundMe page launched on Sunday to raise money for search efforts had raised $2,600 of its $10,000 goal by 4 p.m.

“We are extremely worried. Search efforts are being coordinated but these can be quite costly and time consuming. Any help we can get is beyond appreciated. Please help us bring them home safely,” the page states.

According to posters being shared through the ‘Find Dan and Ryan’ Facebook page, Archbald is 37 years old, 5’9”, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Daley is 43 years old, 5’9”, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone willing to assist the search effort is encouraged to contact danandryanmissing@gmail.com. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Dan or Ryan should immediately contact the Ucluelet RCMP at 250-726-7773.

The Westerly News has reached out to the Ucluelet RCMP and will update this story when new information is available.

Previous story
B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Just Posted

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Vancouver Island wife brings husband back to life with CPR, thanks to 911 dispatcher

‘The only reason he was alive was that 10 minutes of CPR before paramedics got there’

Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni hopes to ‘raise the reds’

Lily Diotte of Swale Rock Cafe is fundraising to replace the theatre’s red curtains

Alberni’s development soccer program doubles in size

Development practice had hardly started, but there were already more than 30… Continue reading

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

Missing Vancouver Island men last seen in Ucluelet

“We are extremely worried.”

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Most Read