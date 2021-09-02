Fundraisers are being held to help Kristal Mayo (right) and her family, husband Dustin (left) and daughter Kourtlyn (middle) after Kristal underwent emergency brain surgery last week. (Facebook)

Fundraisers are being held to help Kristal Mayo (right) and her family, husband Dustin (left) and daughter Kourtlyn (middle) after Kristal underwent emergency brain surgery last week. (Facebook)

Fundraisers being held to assist longtime Lake Cowichan volunteer hit by cancer

Long-time community volunteer has undergone emergency brain surgery

The community in Lake Cowichan is coming together to help one of its own.

Kristal Mayo, a long-time volunteer for a number of organizations in the Lake Cowichan area, was diagnosed with brain and colon cancer on Aug. 24 and underwent emergency brain surgery last week in a Victoria hospital.

She is now recovering from the operation and surrounded by family members, including husband Dustin and young daughter Kourtlyn.

Stephen Nahirnick, who has known Mayo since they were children, said his friend’s medical condition came as a surprise to those that know her, and they are rallying to help her and her family.

“Kristal is involved with the Mesachie Group, is a charter member of the local Kinette Club, an organizer for the Cody Classic baseball tournament and is involved with so many other organizations that I can’t keep count,” Nahirnick said.

“She has also been involved with fundraisers to help other people in similar situations in the community for at least 10 years, and now we’re going to help her.”

Nahirnick said a number of Mayo’s friends and colleagues have set up Facebook page, called “Love for Kristal” which can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/1123611754834923, and several fundraisers are being organized that are listed there, along with contact information.

The Facebook page says items for silent and live auctions are needed, as well as empty bottles and cans for bottle drives, among other materials.

“Let’s show this family what we can do; as you all know they’ve been there for so many people and are the most selfless, genuine and caring people in our Valley,” it says on Facebook.

Nahirnick encourages everyone to step up and help the family.

“Obviously, Kristal can’t work right now and her husband Dustin will likely take a leave of absence from his work to be at her side, so we’re trying to raise funds to cover their expenses during this most difficult time,” he said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser

Previous story
Judge grants B.C. mother supervised access to son following ‘urine therapy’ allegations
Next story
Back to school: Children with special needs are being put in harm’s way, says Autism BC

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action

Alberni Aquarium’s Portia Bernar checks out Donut, the aquarium’s resident red-eared slider turtle, on her final day working at the aquarium before returning to school. (Aug. 27, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s aquarium re-opens for 2021

Nicole Dabney demonstrates how she lines up for a pitch while her father, Jack Dabney, watches in the background at the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club pitch on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The pair are headed to the B.C. horseshoe provincial championships in Abbotsford Sept. 4–5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni horseshoe pitchers head to provincial championships

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions