The sudden spike in prices is still mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in the Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Gas prices in Vancouver have spiked and analysts predict they’ll be going up again.

Prices were as high as 161.9 cents a litre at some stations on Wednesday.

The sudden increase is still mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel, according to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, which monitors fuel pricing information and data.

The Shell Anacortes and BP Cherry Point refineries were further strained when other suppliers in California had troubles at their plants, McTeague said, including maintenance and an explosion.

READ MORE: Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland

“There is a crunch in terms of supply and demand along much of the U.S. Pacific coast,” he said. “There is only a finite amount of fuel.”

McTeague said it’s difficult to predict whether prices will be coming down soon, but there could be some relief when the refineries are back up and running.

“I think all of B.C. has been hit pretty hard – Vancouver, Victoria, I would even say the Interior because we have gasoline coming down the Trans Mountain pipeline, but it’s oversubscribed,” meaning it’s at capacity.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder
Next story
People living with incurable cancers in U.S. urge more research

Just Posted

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

Little Lightning will take place July 20

Alberni Golf Course men’s club opens with beautiful weather, great golf

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net

Alberni Valley residents to march for watershed protection

Forest March takes place on Saturday, April 6

Tseshaht Pride earns U13 silver at Junior All-Native Basketball

U17 team also made the trip to Kitimat and finished in top six

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Most Read