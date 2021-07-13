A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Stemmer Construction operated crane which collapsed in Kelowna

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking…,” she wrote.

“We have the opportunity to be a lighthouse amongst the storm for these families. Money doesn’t fix anything, however it can provide support and self care that these women are in need of.

“In these times of grief you are not alone. There are people in your corner to help navigate through these horrific events of life. It takes a village to get through life, and your village has you.”

A video posted to an Instagram account bearing Patrick Stemmer’s name shows crews disassembling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

READ MORE: Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 4 people dead in Kelowna crane

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

KelownaSalmon Arm

Previous story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say
Next story
4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

Just Posted

The midway lights up the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds in September 2019. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Fall Fair brings back midway for 2021

Consultant Julie Case presents her marketplace review of mayor and council’s salaries to Port Alberni city council on July 12. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni city council votes on pay raise for next council

A firefighter with Port Alberni Fire Department knocks down a small wildfire next to the whistle stop station behind the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus on Roger Street, next to the train tracks, Monday, July 12, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni fire crews back at Dry Creek Park for another brush fire

A crew from the Port Alberni Fire Department extinguishes a fire in a flower bed at Victoria Quay on Sunday, July 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Fire Department douses multiple outdoor fires again