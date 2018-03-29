Gord Johns promoted his cycling bill with a ride across his riding last August. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Gord Johns introduces petition for national cycling strategy

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls on the government to make Canada a cycling nation

Gord Johns, MP for Courtenay-Alberni, has introduced a petition calling on the government to establish a national cycling strategy in Canada.

Johns spent 12 days last summer cycling across his riding in order to promote his private Members’ Bill C-312: Make Canada a Cycling Nation.

On Thursday, March 29, Johns presented a petition to the House of Commons with 4,247 signatures. The petition was started in 2017 by Kimberley Nelson, a director with Vélo Canada.

“Thousands of Canadians have signed our petition from every single province and territory, urging the federal government to support cycling as a legitimate form of transportation. We call on Parliament to support this call for a national cycling strategy,” said Nelson.

Bill C-312 follows the example of countries such as Germany, Denmark, and The Netherlands which have reaped many social benefits from increasing their cycling transportation share through the adoption of a national cycling strategy. Such a strategy requires organized efforts from local, provincial and federal governments.

“We can foster a cycling culture in Canada by making people feel safe, by providing infrastructure that supports them, and by helping potential cyclists feel confident about the rules of the road,” said Johns who has consistently biked to work on Parliament Hill every season since being elected in 2015.

“We need to do more to make Canada a cycling nation,” he added.

Johns’ Bill C-312 is a multi-faceted proposal, requiring the collaboration of all levels of government, businesses and users of the road to develop cycling options across the country. This legislation helps address the social, economic, and environmental issues facing Canada today and sets clear targets for the expansion of cycling friendly infrastructure while providing a national plan for cycling education.

“This petition is an important reminder that Canadians want their government to be a strong leader in supporting efforts to increase the number of people who cycle,” said Johns.

