West Shore RCMP arrested a 33-year-old Langford man accused of threatening to kill his ex-partner and children on July 7. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison)

Greater Victoria man wanted for threatening his family arrested with helicopter, dogs

Lloyd Robinson was wanted for threatening to kill his ex-partner and their children

A Langford man accused of threatening to kill his ex-partner and children was arrested with the help of a helicopter and police dogs.

West Shore RCMP issued a warrant for Lloyd Robinson’s arrest in May when they received a report that he had threatened the lives of his family.

On July 7, at approximately 3 p.m., officers spotted the 33-year-old travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway through Langford and recognized him. They followed Robinson along the highway and onto Finlayson Arm Road. The RCMP Air Services helicopter was in the area at the time and also assisted in tracking Robinson’s vehicle.

Once located, officers and police dogs tracked Robinson through Goldstream Provincial Park and arrested him without further incident.

Inside the vehicle was a replica handgun, multiple knives and bear spray. Officers also found several substances believed to be cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, and $3,000.

“Domestic violence takes many forms, and threats are consistent in the majority of abusive relationships,” said Const. Meighan Massey in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring that all victims feel safe and supported in reporting to police, knowing their concerns are heard and acted upon.”

VictimLinkBC provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence. It is a toll-free, confidential and multilingual telephone service available 24/7 at 1-800-563-0808 or emails can be sent to VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.

B.C. children and youth can also use the Helpline for Children at 310-1234. No area code is needed and callers are not required to give their names.

