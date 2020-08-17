A man was taken to hospital after a grizzly bear attack at Spruce Lake on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

One person is in hospital after a grizzly bear attack at Spruce Lake, north of Gold Bridge, on Sunday (Aug. 16).

According to BC Emergency Health Service, an air ambulance was sent to the scene after receiving a call at 4:10 p.m. Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC RCMP and the Conservation Officer Service for more information.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

bears

